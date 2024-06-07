Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hospital ‘barely coping’ with dead and wounded

Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah is a ‘sinking ship’ – overwhelmed with wounded and dead – after days of unrelenting attacks on central Gaza.

This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 7 Jun 2024
  • Israeli air strikes on a UN-operated school sheltering war-displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including 12 women and children. Israel’s army says Hamas fighters were also in the shelter.
  • “Dozens of people, including children, were slaughtered while they slept” at a UN school attacked by Israeli forces, Oxfam International says.