Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hospital ‘barely coping’ with dead and wounded
Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah is a ‘sinking ship’ – overwhelmed with wounded and dead – after days of unrelenting attacks on central Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli air strikes on a UN-operated school sheltering war-displaced Palestinians in central Gaza killed at least 33 people, including 12 women and children. Israel’s army says Hamas fighters were also in the shelter.
- “Dozens of people, including children, were slaughtered while they slept” at a UN school attacked by Israeli forces, Oxfam International says.