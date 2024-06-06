Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli strike on school kills ‘dozens’- Reports
An Israeli air strike has hit a school housing displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp killing at least 27, Gaza’s Government Media Office reports.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Government Media Office in Gaza said at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured in an air strike on a school sheltering displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central region of the Palestinian territory.
- A permanent end to the war on Gaza and full Israeli troop withdrawal is necessary for Hamas to agree to the latest ceasefire proposal, its leader says. Israel’s defence chief says there will not be a halt in fighting during negotiations.