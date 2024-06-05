Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Deadly raids, ground attack hit Bureij camp
Palestinians flee tank fire and the latest ground assault by Israeli soldiers, this time on Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, which has been hit by intense air raids.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli air attacks and shelling have killed at least 15 people in central and southern Gaza – including children, women and policemen helping protect aid deliveries in the southern city of Rafah.
- Civilians killed and injured as Israel announces its ground forces have moved into the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, while fighter jets and artillery attack targets in the area.