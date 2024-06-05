Live updatesLive updates,
India election results live news: Modi turns to allies after shock verdict
Modi depends on BJP allies to form government this time, while a resurgent opposition is yet to concede defeat in an epic election.
Video Duration 02 minutes 50 seconds
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a tougher-than-anticipated third term after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.
- The BJP won 240 seats in the staggered election, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, making the right-wing party dependent on its allies to form the government.