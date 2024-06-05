Live updates,

India election results live news: Modi turns to allies after shock verdict

Modi depends on BJP allies to form government this time, while a resurgent opposition is yet to concede defeat in an epic election.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters
By Nadim Asrar and Maziar Motamedi
Published On 5 Jun 2024
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces a tougher-than-anticipated third term after his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.
  • The BJP won 240 seats in the staggered election, 32 short of the halfway mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament, making the right-wing party dependent on its allies to form the government.