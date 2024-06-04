Live updatesLive updates,
India election results 2024 live: Counting starts as Modi’s BJP eyes win
A party or coalition needs 272 seats to cross the majority mark in the 543-member lower house of parliament.
Video Duration 01 minutes 35 seconds
- India is counting votes after a mammoth seven-phase election – the world’s largest democratic exercise – that began on April 19 and ended on Saturday.
- A party or coalition needs 272 seats to cross the majority mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s parliament.