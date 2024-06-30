Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Desperate conditions in Gaza as temperatures soar
Hamas says it is ‘ready to deal positively’ with a serious ‘permanent ceasefire’ proposal as UN says Gaza is ‘unbearable’.
- Sanitary conditions for displaced Palestinians living under plastic sheeting in Gaza are “desperate”, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said, as summer temperatures soar and rubbish piles up.
- A senior Hamas official said there’s been no progress in ceasefire talks, but the Palestinian group remains ready to “deal positively” with any proposal that includes a “permanent ceasefire”.