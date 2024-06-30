Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Desperate conditions in Gaza as temperatures soar

Hamas says it is ‘ready to deal positively’ with a serious ‘permanent ceasefire’ proposal as UN says Gaza is ‘unbearable’.

a man on a stretcher
Injured Palestinians are brought to a hospital after an Israeli airstrike hit Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah on Saturday [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 30 Jun 2024
  • Sanitary conditions for displaced Palestinians living under plastic sheeting in Gaza are “desperate”, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said, as summer temperatures soar and rubbish piles up.
  • A senior Hamas official said there’s been no progress in ceasefire talks, but the Palestinian group remains ready to “deal positively” with any proposal that includes a “permanent ceasefire”.