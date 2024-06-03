Live updates,

Mexico election 2024 results live: Will Sheinbaum win the presidency?

Polls are closing in Mexico as Claudia Sheinbaum seeks to defeat Xochitl Galvez to succeed Lopez Obrador in the presidency.

Claudia Sheinbaum holds aloft her ballot
Claudia Sheinbaum votes at a polling station in Mexico City on June 2 [Daniel Becerril/Reuters]
By Brian Osgood
Published On 3 Jun 2024
  • Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate for the ruling Morena party, is expected to win the presidency over Xochitl Galvez, the opposition candidate representing a coalition of largely conservative parties called “Strength and Heart for Mexico”.
  • Sheinbaum seeks to succeed her political mentor, outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.