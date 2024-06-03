Live updatesLive updates,
Mexico election 2024 results live: Will Sheinbaum win the presidency?
Polls are closing in Mexico as Claudia Sheinbaum seeks to defeat Xochitl Galvez to succeed Lopez Obrador in the presidency.
- Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate for the ruling Morena party, is expected to win the presidency over Xochitl Galvez, the opposition candidate representing a coalition of largely conservative parties called “Strength and Heart for Mexico”.
- Sheinbaum seeks to succeed her political mentor, outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.