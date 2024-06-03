Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli strikes on Gaza refugee camps kill 10
Deadly strikes continue in Gaza as rescue workers recover 50 more bodies following Israeli ground invasion of Jabalia refugee camp.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Four people were killed in an Israeli air attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp and six women and children have been reported killed in an attack on the nearby Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
- “We will not accept the rule of Hamas in Gaza at any stage,” says Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, who is one of two Israeli leaders facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court, alongside three Hamas leaders.