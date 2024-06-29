Live updatesLive updates,
Iran presidential election results 2024 live: Vote count under way
After counting over 14 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.9 million while Jalili held 5.5 million. Initial results expected to be announced today.
- State media reported that after counting over 14 million votes, Pezeshkian had 5.9 million while Jalili held 5.5 million.
- Voters cast ballots on Friday to pick the successor to President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash earlier this year.