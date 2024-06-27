Live updates,

US presidential debate 2024 live news: Biden and Trump face off in Atlanta

The incumbent president and his predecessor prepare for the first debate of the election cycle, hosted by CNN.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden in split screen close-ups.
Former President Donald Trump, left, and current President Joe Biden debated twice before in 2020 [File: AP Photo]
By Brian Osgood and Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 27 Jun 2024
  • United States President Joe Biden squares off against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, in their first debate since the 2020 election cycle.
  • Thursday night’s rematch of the longtime political adversaries takes place at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia, at 9pm local time (1:00 GMT).