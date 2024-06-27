Live updatesLive updates,
US presidential debate 2024 live news: Biden and Trump face off in Atlanta
The incumbent president and his predecessor prepare for the first debate of the election cycle, hosted by CNN.
- United States President Joe Biden squares off against his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, in their first debate since the 2020 election cycle.
- Thursday night’s rematch of the longtime political adversaries takes place at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, Georgia, at 9pm local time (1:00 GMT).