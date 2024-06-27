Live updates,

Kenya finance bill live: More protests expected despite Ruto U-turn

Kenyan demonstrators are preparing to resume protests despite President Ruto withdrawing contentious tax hikes.

Police beat a protester inside the Kenyan Parliament compound during a protest over proposed tax hikes in a finance bill in downtown Nairobi, Kenya
By Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 27 Jun 2024
  • Demonstrators in Kenya prepare to resume protests on Thursday, a day after President Ruto made a dramatic U-turn and withdrew contentious tax hikes.
  • Deadly protests were sparked last week by the 2024 finance bill as the initially peaceful rallies gathered momentum across the country.