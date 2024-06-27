Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Bloody, brutal’ 24 hours of Israeli attacks
Dozens of people killed in 24 hours as Israeli forces strike ‘densely-populated’ civilian areas of Gaza in attacks described as ‘bloody’ and ‘brutal’.
- Israel’s warplanes, artillery strike densely-populated civilian areas in Gaza’s north, centre and south over previous 24 hours, killing dozens, with Israeli ground troops “systematically demolishing residential homes” in southern city of Rafah: Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Gaza.
- “The bodies of thousands of the missing children remain buried under the rubble,” UNICEF deputy chief tells the UN Security Council in a briefing on Gaza.