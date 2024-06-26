Live updates,

UK general election live: Sunak, Starmer set for showdown in final debate

The debate between Labour leader Keir Starmer and Conservative PM Rishi Sunak will start at 8:15 pm local time (19:15 GMT).

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour Party leader Keir Starmer
Video Duration 02 minutes 57 seconds
By Edna Mohamed
Published On 26 Jun 2024
  • The final election debate between Labour and opposition leader Keir Starmer and Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will begin at 8:15pm local time (19:15 GMT) and end at 9:30pm (20:30 GMT).
  • The head-to-head will take place in Nottingham and be broadcast on BBC.