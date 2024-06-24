Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks surround al-Mawasi ‘safe zone’

Palestinians in al-Mawasi fear Israeli tanks will attack their tents as Israel’s defence minister heads to Washington, DC.

a man carries an injured women in his arms out of a destroyed building as other people try to help
Palestinians carry a woman injured in an Israeli strike on an UNRWA building in Gaza City on Sunday [Reuters/Mahmoud Issa]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 24 Jun 2024
  • Israeli tanks surround the tent camp in the al-Mawasi “safe zone” near Rafah, days after an Israeli strike killed 25 people.
  • Two babies have died from malnutrition at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, bringing the known death toll from hunger and thirst to 31, health officials say.