Israel war on Gaza live: ‘Flood of wounded’ in al-Mawasi after bombings
Gaza hospitals flooded with wounded Palestinians after mass casualties reported in Shati and al-Mawasi camps.
- Emergency workers are scrambling to reach survivors in north Gaza after Israeli attacks killed at least 42 Palestinians in Shati refugee camp and the Tuffah neighbourhood. The bombings followed an assault on al-Mawasi camp in southern Gaza that killed 25 people and resulted in a “flood of wounded people”, according to a Red Cross official.
- Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank tied a wounded Palestinian man to the hood of a military vehicle during a raid in the city of Jenin, appearing to use him as a human shield.