Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Hospital overwhelmed with victims from camp attack
WHO says health system is near collapse as casualties from an Israeli attack on tents for displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area overwhelm central Gaza hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- World Health Organization says health system in Gaza is near collapse as casualties from an Israeli attack on the al-Mawasi “safe zone” pour into central Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital.
- The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 25 killed, 50 wounded in Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city, which was previously designated a humanitarian safe zone by Israeli forces.