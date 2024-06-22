Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Hospital overwhelmed with victims from camp attack

WHO says health system is near collapse as casualties from an Israeli attack on tents for displaced civilians in the al-Mawasi area overwhelm central Gaza hospital.

A Palestinian family mourns a loved one killed by Israeli bombardment , as they take a last look before their funeral in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 21, 2024. (AP Photo /Jehad Alshrafi)
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 22 Jun 2024
  • World Health Organization says health system in Gaza is near collapse as casualties from an Israeli attack on the al-Mawasi “safe zone” pour into central Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Hospital.
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry says at least 25 killed, 50 wounded in Israeli attack on tents sheltering displaced people in the al-Mawasi area west of Rafah city, which was previously designated a humanitarian safe zone by Israeli forces.