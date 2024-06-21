Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Fighting rages as political divisions widen
White House calls Benjamin Netanyahu’s criticism of the suspension of one US weapons delivery to Israel ‘vexing’ as the public rift between the allies continues to intensify.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli tanks push deeper into western Rafah in south Gaza, firing shells at displaced people’s tents, with one armoured vehicle blown up by a Hamas-planted improvised explosive device.
- The White House describes Benjamin Netanyahu’s criticism of the suspension of one US weapons delivery to Israel as “vexing” and “disappointing” as the public rift between the allies continues to intensify.