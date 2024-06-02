Live updatesLive updates,
Mexico election live: Claudia Sheinbaum faces Xochitl Galvez for presidency
Sunday’s nationwide election is the largest in Mexico’s history, with more than 20,000 offices at stake.
- Propelled by the popularity of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ruling Morena party is projected to win big during Mexico’s nationwide elections.
- Every seat in Congress is up for grabs, as well as the presidency and more than 19,000 state and local offices.