Mexico election live: Claudia Sheinbaum faces Xochitl Galvez for presidency

Sunday’s nationwide election is the largest in Mexico’s history, with more than 20,000 offices at stake.

A side-by-side image of Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez
By Brian Osgood and Tamila Varshalomidze
Published On 2 Jun 2024
  • Propelled by the popularity of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the ruling Morena party is projected to win big during Mexico’s nationwide elections.
  • Every seat in Congress is up for grabs, as well as the presidency and more than 19,000 state and local offices.