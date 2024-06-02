Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mediators urge Israel, Hamas to finalise truce
Mediators say deal offers a roadmap for a permanent ceasefire as WHO says almost no health services remain in Rafah.
- Qatar, Egypt and the United States jointly call on Hamas and Israel to finalise an agreement that embodies the principles outlined by US President Joe Biden on May 31, 2024.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) says there are almost no health services remaining in Rafah as more than 1 million people flee Israel’s assault on the southern Gaza city since early May.