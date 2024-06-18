Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Hamas strikes Israeli soldiers in Tal as-Sultan
At least nine Palestinian aid distributors killed and several critically injured in Israeli strikes as they waited for crucial deliveries in besieged southern Rafah.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Street fighting is raging in southern Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan area with Hamas fighters attacking Israeli forces with rocket-propelled grenades and mortar rounds, days after a deadly ambush that killed eight Israeli soldiers.
- Israel’s army claims to have seized control of about 60 percent of Rafah city after its seven-week ground invasion with 550 Palestinian fighters killed and 22 soldiers dead.