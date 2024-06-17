Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Five more children killed in Israeli attacks
At least five children were among more than 40 Palestinians killed in the past day in Israeli bombardment.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Five more children are among dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on central and southern Gaza over the past 24 hours.
- Israel’s military has warned that cross-border fire from Hezbollah into Israel could trigger a wider conflagration with “devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region”.