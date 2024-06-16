Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel blasts Rafah homes after 8 troops killed

Israeli forces burn and demolish dozens of homes in Rafah after ambush by Hamas fighters kills eight Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza city.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes during an Israeli military operation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, June 3, 2024. REUTERS/Muath Al Hams
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 16 Jun 2024
  • Israeli forces have burned and demolished dozens of homes in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, following an attack by Hamas fighters that killed eight Israeli soldiers, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the Hamas ambush that killed the soldiers in Rafah as “another heavy price” for Israel’s “just war” on Gaza.