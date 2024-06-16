Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel blasts Rafah homes after 8 troops killed
Israeli forces burn and demolish dozens of homes in Rafah after ambush by Hamas fighters kills eight Israeli soldiers in southern Gaza city.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces have burned and demolished dozens of homes in Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip, following an attack by Hamas fighters that killed eight Israeli soldiers, Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the Hamas ambush that killed the soldiers in Rafah as “another heavy price” for Israel’s “just war” on Gaza.