Israel’s war on Gaza live: Endless Israeli bombing as no sign of ceasefire

Fighting rages around Rafah with Israel’s army meeting resistance as it pushes deeper into the civilian-packed western part of the city.

Children gather with pots to receive food aid from a kitchen at the Jabalia camp for Palestinian refugees in the northern Gaza Strip on June 13, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 14 Jun 2024
  • Israeli helicopter gunships, attack drones and warplanes strike Rafah as Palestinian fighters engage Israeli troops in running street battles.
  • President Joe Biden said he did not expect to see a Gaza ceasefire deal in the near future. Responding to reporters, who asked if a truce would be reached soon, Biden said no, adding, “I haven’t lost hope.”