Israel’s war on Gaza live: Endless Israeli bombing as no sign of ceasefire
Fighting rages around Rafah with Israel’s army meeting resistance as it pushes deeper into the civilian-packed western part of the city.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli helicopter gunships, attack drones and warplanes strike Rafah as Palestinian fighters engage Israeli troops in running street battles.
- President Joe Biden said he did not expect to see a Gaza ceasefire deal in the near future. Responding to reporters, who asked if a truce would be reached soon, Biden said no, adding, “I haven’t lost hope.”