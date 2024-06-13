Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Catastrophic hunger’ as 8,000 children at risk
Eight-year-old Palestinian girl Hanan Al-Zaanin dies from malnutrition as WHO warns 8,000 children acutely malnourished.
- Gaza’s government says that 15,694 children have been killed and 17,000 are without parents after 250 days of Israel’s war on Gaza.
- WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns of “catastrophic hunger” in Gaza, with 8,000 children under five years old suffering acute malnutrition in the war-torn territory.