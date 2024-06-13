Live updatesLive updates,
G7 summit live news: Leaders arrive in Italy for three days of talks
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are meeting for a three-day summit to discuss global affairs in the southern region of Puglia (Apulia).
- Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – are meeting for a three-day summit to discuss global affairs in the southern Italian region of Puglia (Apulia).
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects “important decisions” at the G7 summit, where he will also sign security agreements with Japan and the US.