Live updates,

G7 summit live news: Leaders arrive in Italy for three days of talks

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries are meeting for a three-day summit to discuss global affairs in the southern region of Puglia (Apulia).

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,
Video Duration 01 minutes 59 seconds
By Stephen Quillen
Published On 13 Jun 2024
  • Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – are meeting for a three-day summit to discuss global affairs in the southern Italian region of Puglia (Apulia).
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he expects “important decisions” at the G7 summit, where he will also sign security agreements with Japan and the US.