Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mediators reviewing Hamas ceasefire response

Qatar, Egypt and the US confirm that Hamas has sent a response to UN-backed ceasefire deal, while ‘devastation’ of Gaza continues.

Children wait for food being distributed at a camp for internally displaced people where they live due to the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on June 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 12 Jun 2024
  • Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad say in a joint statement that they have submitted a response to a UN-backed ceasefire proposal to mediators in Qatar and Egypt.
  • UNICEF spokesperson James Elder says from inside Gaza: “Homes, hospitals, schools, universities, agriculture, the economy… devastated. And still the bombs fall”.