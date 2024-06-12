Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Mediators reviewing Hamas ceasefire response
Qatar, Egypt and the US confirm that Hamas has sent a response to UN-backed ceasefire deal, while ‘devastation’ of Gaza continues.
- Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad say in a joint statement that they have submitted a response to a UN-backed ceasefire proposal to mediators in Qatar and Egypt.
- UNICEF spokesperson James Elder says from inside Gaza: “Homes, hospitals, schools, universities, agriculture, the economy… devastated. And still the bombs fall”.