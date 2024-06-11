Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Ray of hope after UNSC approves ceasefire
US scores big diplomatic win with binding UN Security Council truce vote, but many questions remain on its implementation.
- For the first time since Israel’s bloody war on Gaza began eight months ago, the UN Security Council finally approved an immediate ceasefire – but many questions over its implementation remain.
- Hamas says it’s willing to engage in indirect negotiations to implement the principles of the resolution “that are consistent with the demands of our people and resistance”.