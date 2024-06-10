Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas calls Nuseirat raid a ‘complex war crime’
Chorus of condemnation echoes throughout the Middle East after Israel’s deadly incursion into Nuseirat camp with it being described as a ‘massacre’ and ‘heinous crime’.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Hamas has accused Israel of committing a “complex war crime” with its bloody attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp which freed four captives, and claims three other captives were killed. Israel has denied the accusation.
- Among the 274 killed during the Israeli attack on Saturday were at least 64 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, while more than 700 Palestinians were injured.