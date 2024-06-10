Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas calls Nuseirat raid a ‘complex war crime’

Chorus of condemnation echoes throughout the Middle East after Israel’s deadly incursion into Nuseirat camp with it being described as a ‘massacre’ and ‘heinous crime’.

A Palestinian girl walks through the debris a day after the Israeli raid. There are damaged cars and men standing around in the background.
Published On 10 Jun 2024
  • Hamas has accused Israel of committing a “complex war crime” with its bloody attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp which freed four captives, and claims three other captives were killed. Israel has denied the accusation.
  • Among the 274 killed during the Israeli attack on Saturday were at least 64 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, while more than 700 Palestinians were injured.