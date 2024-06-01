Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Rafah ‘apocalyptic’ after ground invasion
All eyes on Israeli government response after President Joe Biden announces ceasefire plan and Hamas reacts ‘positively’.
- Hamas says it regards President Biden’s ceasefire proposal “positively”, raising hopes of a halt to Israel’s eight-month war that has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians – mostly children and women.
- Three Hamas battalions mounted “a sustained defence of Jabalia” in the face of a major three-week Israeli army operation in what is described as some of the “most intense” fighting of the war, war monitors report.