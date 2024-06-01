Live updates,

India election 2024 exit polls live: Modi’s alliance projected to win

The biggest question before voters is: Will Modi return for a rare third term, or will a united opposition derail his run?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party [File: Reuters]
By Nadim Asrar and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 1 Jun 2024
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is projected to win a majority in the general election that concluded on Saturday, exit polls say.
  • India’s news channels and other independent agencies are releasing the results of the exit polls they conducted during the six-week vote.