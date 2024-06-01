Live updatesLive updates,
India election 2024 exit polls live: Modi’s alliance projected to win
The biggest question before voters is: Will Modi return for a rare third term, or will a united opposition derail his run?
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is projected to win a majority in the general election that concluded on Saturday, exit polls say.
- India’s news channels and other independent agencies are releasing the results of the exit polls they conducted during the six-week vote.