India election 2024 live news: Mammoth Lok Sabha polls enter final phase
Phase 7 of the months-long election begins, with Modi’s Varanasi seat among the 57 constituencies voting.
- India is voting in the last phase to decide the fate of 904 candidates competing for 57 seats as the staggered election that started in April comes to a close.
- The first six phases of the mammoth vote were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, and May 25. The votes will be counted on June 4.