Live updatesLive updates,
India election 2024 live news: Modi votes in third phase of Lok Sabha polls
Voters in 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories go to the polls in the third phase of the world’s largest election.
Video Duration 29 minutes 05 seconds
- Polls are under way in the third of the seven-phase Indian election, with 11 states voting for 93 seats in Lok Sabha, the lower house of parliament.
- The first two phases of the vote were held on April 19 and April 26 in 190 constituencies, with a voter turnout of 66.1 percent and 66.7 percent, respectively, about 4 percent lower than in 2019.