Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas wants US guarantees on Rafah

Fears of ceasefire negotiations collapsing in Cairo with Hamas and Israel refusing to back down on truce terms.

A Palestinian woman holds a child in a damaged house at the site of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Ted Regencia and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 5 May 2024
  • There is no sign of progress in the critical truce and prisoner exchange negotiations in Egypt, with Hamas and Israel refusing to back away from their core demands.
  • Hamas says it wants guarantees from the United States that Israel will not launch a ground invasion in southern Rafah, as Israeli officials insist the attack will happen regardless of whether a ceasefire deal is reached.