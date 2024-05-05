Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Hamas wants US guarantees on Rafah
Fears of ceasefire negotiations collapsing in Cairo with Hamas and Israel refusing to back down on truce terms.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- There is no sign of progress in the critical truce and prisoner exchange negotiations in Egypt, with Hamas and Israel refusing to back away from their core demands.
- Hamas says it wants guarantees from the United States that Israel will not launch a ground invasion in southern Rafah, as Israeli officials insist the attack will happen regardless of whether a ceasefire deal is reached.