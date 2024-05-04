Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Talks in Egypt set to steer war’s direction
Hamas says it is ‘determined to achieve an agreement’ as Gaza truce negotiations in Cairo come to a head with the CIA chief in attendance.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for what appears to be do-or-die negotiations on a ceasefire, with the movement saying it is “determined to achieve an agreement”.
- Israel reportedly gives Hamas one week to agree to a ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange deal, threatening it will launch its ground invasion of Rafah otherwise.