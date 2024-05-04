Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Talks in Egypt set to steer war’s direction

Hamas says it is ‘determined to achieve an agreement’ as Gaza truce negotiations in Cairo come to a head with the CIA chief in attendance.

Relatives of Palestinians killed in Israeli bombing mourn near their corpses in the yard of the Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. (Photo by AFP)
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 4 May 2024
  • A Hamas delegation arrives in Egypt for what appears to be do-or-die negotiations on a ceasefire, with the movement saying it is “determined to achieve an agreement”.
  • Israel reportedly gives Hamas one week to agree to a ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange deal, threatening it will launch its ground invasion of Rafah otherwise.