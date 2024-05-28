Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Intense Israeli artillery shelling across Rafah
As world condemns attack on camp for displaced people that killed 45, Israeli bombs continue to fall on north and west Rafah, killing and wounding many more.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s army continues to pound Rafah, targeting the Tal as-Sultan, Saudi, Tal Za’roub and al-Hashashin areas of the city, killing and wounding many Palestinians.
- The ongoing attacks come one night after Israeli forces bombed a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians in a designated safe zone in Rafah, killing 45 people, most of them women and children. The attack led to further international outcry for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israel’s military operation in the city.