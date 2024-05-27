Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live news: ‘People burned alive’ in attack on Rafah

Israel bombs tent camp housing displaced Palestinians, leading to a huge blaze and killing dozens of people.

Fire rages following an Israeli strike on an area designated for displaced Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still picture taken from a video, May 26, 2024.
Fire rages following an Israeli strike on a tent camp for displaced Palestinian in Rafah [Reuters TV/ Reuters]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 27 May 2024
  • Israeli forces have bombed a tent camp housing displaced people in a designed safe zone in Rafah, killing at least 35 Palestinians, according to officials. Many of the victims were women and children.
  • The attack on the Tal as-Sultan area came as Israeli forces also bombed shelters housing displaced Palestinians in areas including Jabalia, Nuseirat and Gaza City in the past 24 hours, killing at least 160 others, according to the Palestinian officials.