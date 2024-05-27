Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live news: ‘People burned alive’ in attack on Rafah
Israel bombs tent camp housing displaced Palestinians, leading to a huge blaze and killing dozens of people.
- Israeli forces have bombed a tent camp housing displaced people in a designed safe zone in Rafah, killing at least 35 Palestinians, according to officials. Many of the victims were women and children.
- The attack on the Tal as-Sultan area came as Israeli forces also bombed shelters housing displaced Palestinians in areas including Jabalia, Nuseirat and Gaza City in the past 24 hours, killing at least 160 others, according to the Palestinian officials.