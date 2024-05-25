Live updates,

India election 2024 live news: 58 seats vote in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha polls

Key northern states, including national capital of Delhi, go to ballot as the election enters its last two phases.

India election
Video Duration 07 minutes 22 seconds
By Nadim Asrar and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 25 May 2024
  • The sixth phase of voting in India’s seven-phase election has begun in 58 seats, including all the seven seats in the national capital, Delhi.
  • The first five phases of the mammoth vote were held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. The last day of the election is June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4.