Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Seven people killed as Russia pounds Kharkiv

Russia strikes Ukraine’s Kharkiv at least 15 times, killing at least seven people, according to the regional governor.

Paramedics help wounded local resident at a site of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine [Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters]
By Tamila Varshalomidze and Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 23 May 2024
  • Russian strikes on the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv killed at least seven people, according to the regional governor, Oleg Sinegubov.
  • Russia arrests Vadim Shamarin, deputy head of Russia’s general staff, over suspicion of large-scale bribe-taking, according to Russian state news agencies.