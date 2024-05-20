Live updatesLive updates,
Julian Assange US extradition live news: UK High Court holds key hearing
WikiLeaks founder faces hearing that could see him sent to the US to face espionage charges or provide him with another opportunity to appeal extradition.
- The United Kingdom’s High Court is due to hold a crucial hearing in imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s long-running legal battle to avoid extradition to the United States.
- The London hearing is expected to determine whether the 52-year-old will have additional opportunities to argue his case in UK courts or if he will have exhausted all legal avenues in the country for appeal. The latter could result in his extradition or a likely application to the European Court of Human Rights.