India election 2024 live news: 49 seats vote in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha polls
Main opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in fray from family stronghold as the election enters its final stages.
- The fifth phase of voting in India’s seven-phase election has begun in 49 seats across six states and two union territories.
- The first four phases of the mammoth vote were held on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13. The next two phases fall on May 25 and June 1, and the votes will be counted on June 4.