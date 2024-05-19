Live updatesLive updates,
Iran helicopter accident live news: President Raisi, FM on missing aircraft
Search operations under way to try and find the helicopter in mountainous East Azerbaijan province.
- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on board the helicopter that suffered a “hard landing” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, says Iranian state media.
- Adverse weather conditions, including heavy fog, are hampering rescue efforts and the helicopter is still missing.