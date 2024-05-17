Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal for Rafah attack halt
Israel to argue its case at the top UN court after South Africa made an urgent appeal for an order to stop the Israeli offensive in Rafah.
- Israel is arguing against South Africa’s request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for additional emergency measures over its offensive on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than one million displaced Palestinians sought shelter from Israel’s war.
- South Africa argued on Thursday that “as a matter of extreme urgency” Israel must immediately cease military operations in Gaza, including Rafah, and withdraw from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.