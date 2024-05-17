Live updates,

LIVE: Israel responds to South Africa’s ICJ appeal for Rafah attack halt

Israel to argue its case at the top UN court after South Africa made an urgent appeal for an order to stop the Israeli offensive in Rafah.

Deputy Attorney General for International Law Gilad Noam, Principal Deputy Legal Adviser of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel Tamar Kaplan Tourgeman and legal adviser of the Embassy of Israel in the Netherlands Avigail Frisch Ben Avraham look on at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), at the start of a hearing where South Africa requests new emergency measures over Israel's attacks on Rafah, as part of an ongoing case South Africa filed at the ICJ in December last year accusing Israel of violating the Genocide Convention during its offensive against Palestinians in Gaza, in The Hague Netherlands May 16, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
By Stephen Quillen and Federica Marsi
Published On 17 May 2024
  • Israel is arguing against South Africa’s request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for additional emergency measures over its offensive on Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where more than one million displaced Palestinians sought shelter from Israel’s war.
  • South Africa argued on Thursday that “as a matter of extreme urgency” Israel must immediately cease military operations in Gaza, including Rafah, and withdraw from the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.