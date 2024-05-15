Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv withdraws troops from Kharkiv region

Ukraine says it has pulled back troops in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing.

Emergency workers walk among debris in front of a residential building damaged as a result of a missile attack in Kharkiv, on May 14, 2024, [Roman Pilipey/AFP]
By Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 15 May 2024
  • Ukraine says it has pulled back troops near several villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing and pounding settlements in a new offensive along the border.
  • The US will back Ukraine until its security is “guaranteed”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a trip to Kyiv.