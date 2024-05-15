Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Kyiv withdraws troops from Kharkiv region
Ukraine says it has pulled back troops in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing.
- Ukraine says it has pulled back troops near several villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces have been advancing and pounding settlements in a new offensive along the border.
- The US will back Ukraine until its security is “guaranteed”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on a trip to Kyiv.