Robert Fico shooting live news: Slovak PM critically wounded, hospitalised
Prime minister hospitalised after being shot multiple times in Slovak town of Handlova.
- Robert Fico, Slovakia’s prime minister, has been taken to hospital a “life-threatening condition” after being shot multiple times, according to his official social media account.
- Local media say the 59-year-old leader was hit in the abdomen outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova.