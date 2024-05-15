Live updates,

Robert Fico shooting live news: Slovak PM critically wounded, hospitalised

Prime minister hospitalised after being shot multiple times in Slovak town of Handlova.

Robert Fico
Video Duration 06 minutes 12 seconds
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 15 May 2024
  • Robert Fico, Slovakia’s prime minister, has been taken to hospital a “life-threatening condition” after being shot multiple times, according to his official social media account.
  • Local media say the 59-year-old leader was hit in the abdomen outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova.