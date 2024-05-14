Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war news live: Russia pushes into Kharkiv
Putin to visit Beijing this week to shore up support for war as Russia presses on with a new offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
- Russia has pummeled towns and villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region days after launching a surprise ground offensive across the border that has forced thousands to evacuate.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China this week to meet his “dear friend” Xi Jinping as he seeks to win greater support from Beijing for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.