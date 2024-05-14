Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war news live: Russia pushes into Kharkiv

Putin to visit Beijing this week to shore up support for war as Russia presses on with a new offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

A police officer helps a local resident during an evacuation due to Russian shelling in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region
A police officer helps a local resident during an evacuation due to Russian shelling in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, May 13, 2024 [Stringer/Reuters]
By Mersiha Gadzo
Published On 14 May 2024
  • Russia has pummeled towns and villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region days after launching a surprise ground offensive across the border that has forced thousands to evacuate.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China this week to meet his “dear friend” Xi Jinping as he seeks to win greater support from Beijing for his war effort in Ukraine and isolated economy.