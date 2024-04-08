Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Palestinians return to destroyed Khan Younis

Palestinians return to destroyed Khan Younis as Israel prepares for Rafah assault and continues its bombardment of Gaza.

Khan Younis
Palestinians return to destroyed homes in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday after Israeli ground troops withdrew [Ismael Abu Dayyah/AP]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 8 Apr 2024
  • Palestinians have returned to destroyed homes in Khan Younis as Israeli troops withdraw months after they invaded the city in southern Gaza.
  • Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Israeli troops who pulled out of Gaza on Sunday did so to prepare for future operations, including in the southern city of Rafah.