Israel’s war on Gaza live: Palestinians return to destroyed Khan Younis
Palestinians return to destroyed Khan Younis as Israel prepares for Rafah assault and continues its bombardment of Gaza.
- Palestinians have returned to destroyed homes in Khan Younis as Israeli troops withdraw months after they invaded the city in southern Gaza.
- Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant says Israeli troops who pulled out of Gaza on Sunday did so to prepare for future operations, including in the southern city of Rafah.