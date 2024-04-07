Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Intense fighting in Khan Younis ahead of talks

Hamas negotiators head to Cairo seeking a ceasefire as Israeli war cabinet weighs sending its own delegation.

a woman sits next to empty bottles surrounded by rubble
A woman sits holding empty water bottles outside a tent pitched by a destroyed building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 7 Apr 2024
  • Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters are reportedly engaged in intense combat around Gaza’s Khan Younis, as Hamas sends delegation to Cairo seeking a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.
  • The Israeli war cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday to decide if Israel will also participate in the talks as the Israeli government faces increasing pressure at home and from Democrats in the United States.