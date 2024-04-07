Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Intense fighting in Khan Younis ahead of talks
Hamas negotiators head to Cairo seeking a ceasefire as Israeli war cabinet weighs sending its own delegation.
- Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters are reportedly engaged in intense combat around Gaza’s Khan Younis, as Hamas sends delegation to Cairo seeking a ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.
- The Israeli war cabinet is expected to meet on Sunday to decide if Israel will also participate in the talks as the Israeli government faces increasing pressure at home and from Democrats in the United States.