Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden ups pressure ahead of weekend truce talks

US president urges mediators in Qatar, Egypt to pressure Hamas on ceasefire deal as CIA chief deployed to Cairo.

Children look on from behind the a gate of an enclosed area, painted in the colours of the Palestinian flag, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 5, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)
By Ted Regencia
Published On 6 Apr 2024
Updated
40 minutes ago
  • US President Joe Biden has sent letters to mediators in Qatar and Egypt urging pressure on Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire after White House says new talks are scheduled for the weekend.
  • The Israeli military says it mistook World Central Kitchen cars for Hamas vehicles, appearing to confirm claims that Israel did not hit the aid convoy by accident.