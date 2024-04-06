Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden ups pressure ahead of weekend truce talks
US president urges mediators in Qatar, Egypt to pressure Hamas on ceasefire deal as CIA chief deployed to Cairo.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- US President Joe Biden has sent letters to mediators in Qatar and Egypt urging pressure on Hamas to negotiate a ceasefire after White House says new talks are scheduled for the weekend.
- The Israeli military says it mistook World Central Kitchen cars for Hamas vehicles, appearing to confirm claims that Israel did not hit the aid convoy by accident.