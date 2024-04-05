Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden presses Israel for ‘immediate ceasefire’
Biden pushes Netanyahu to ‘conclude a deal’ after Hamas says talks hung up on aid and right to return to north Gaza.
- US President Joe Biden tells Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to “empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay”.
- Hamas official Osama Hamadan earlier told a news briefing negotiations were “stuck in a vicious circle” with Israel refusing requests to withdraw troops, allow aid, and for Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip.