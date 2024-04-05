Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Biden presses Israel for ‘immediate ceasefire’

Biden pushes Netanyahu to ‘conclude a deal’ after Hamas says talks hung up on aid and right to return to north Gaza.

two men wearing dark clothes cradle children wrapped in white sheets
People mourn as they receive the dead bodies of victims of an Israeli strike on Thursday in Rafah, Gaza [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 5 Apr 2024
  • US President Joe Biden tells Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to “empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay”.
  • Hamas official Osama Hamadan earlier told a news briefing negotiations were “stuck in a vicious circle” with Israel refusing requests to withdraw troops, allow aid, and for Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip.