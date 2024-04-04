Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel accused of ‘AI-assisted genocide’ in Gaza
Killing of civilians and aid workers are part of a ‘structure of death and destruction’ in Gaza war, says relief group.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Marc Owen Jones, assistant professor at Hamad bin Khalifa University, says it is increasingly clear that Israel is deploying untested Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems in Gaza war. “This is an AI-assisted genocide, and going forward, there needs to be a call for a moratorium on the use of AI in the war,” Jones said.
- The UN is pausing night-time aid operations in Gaza, as calls for Israel to be held accountable for the deadly attack on a food aid convoy continue.